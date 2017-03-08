Cambodia will host the World Economic Forum on Asean for the first time in its capital city Phnom Penh on May 10-12, where 700 business leaders from various sectors are expected to fly in.
On its 26th year, the forum will take the theme of “Youth, Technology and Growth: Securing Asean’s Digital and Demographic Dividends,” and focus on ways to harness the young demographic potential within the Asean region.
The Asean region has 630 million people, of whom more than half are under the age of thirty.
The World Economic Forum on Asean provides a platform to encourage more collaborations between senior decision-makers from various sectors.
“The forum is geared entirely toward helping the ten nations of Asean, to make a meaningful difference,” the World Economic Forum’s Asia Pacific head Justin Wood said in a statement.
The World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the forum cites its mission as “committed to improving the state of the world.” It holds annual meetings at the end of January in Davos, but also convenes regional meetings each year across Africa, East Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
Last year, the World Economic Forum on Asean was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.