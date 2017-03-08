Cambodia will host the World Economic Forum on Asean for the first time in its capital city Phnom Penh on May 10-12, where 700 business leaders from various sectors are expected to fly in.

On its 26th year, the forum will take the theme of “Youth, Technology and Growth: Securing Asean’s Digital and Demographic Dividends,” and focus on ways to harness the young demographic potential within the Asean region.

The Asean region has 630 million people, of whom more than half are under the age of thirty.