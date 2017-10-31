Buya Syafii: Not All Arabism is Positive

Former Muhammadiyah Chairman Ahmad Syafii Maarif recently said that not every Arabic culture or identity, known as Arabism, can be considered positive.

“There are positive Arabism, while the negative ones include hardline groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, and the likes,” said Buya Syafii during a book launch event on Saturday, October 28.

According to Buya Syafii, Western countries are unable to distinguish Arabism and Islam and most of them think they are both the same.

The book launch that Buya Syafii attended was titled “Integrity in The Midst of Idealism, Leadership & The Life Lessons of Suhardi Alius,”. The book is about National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) head Comr. Gen. Suhardi Alius, who according to Buya, has a good understanding about the issue.

“With such a good understanding, Suhardi Alius managed to be a consultant who educates Western countries on how to handle terrorism, which is outstanding,” said Buya Syafii.

The book was written by Dedi Mahardi without the knowledge of Suhardi. Dedi said that he wrote the book after being encouraged by prominent figures to tell stories about people who can be role models.

According to Dedi, Suhardi Alius was at the top of the list of people who have three qualities, namely honesty, kindness, and integrity.

Suhardi Alius was surprised as he never thought that someone would write a book about him. He also said that he was honored as Buya Syafii and Istiqlal Mosque Imam Nazaruddin Umar were the people who initiated the book.