Brimob Imported Grenades Moved to TNI Headquarters

The National Armed Forces (TNI) Spokesman Maj. Gen. Wuryanto announced that the military has moved the firearms imported by the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) to the TNI Headquarters on Monday, October 9. The firearms are 5,932 pieces of 40 x 46 mm RLV-HEFJ grenades that are kept in 71 wooden chests.

The firearms were previously being held at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport warehouse in the past couple of weeks. It was flown-in inside a Ukraine Air Alliance from Burgas Airport in Bulgaria.

The capabilities of the grenades, according to Wuryanto, could reach a 400-meter distance and is lethal if fired to an object within a 9-meter range. He also explained that there are two distinctive features built in the ammunition, firstly, it is able to explode twice which can spread minuscule sized shrapnel either to disarm or kill its subject.

The second feature is that the grenade is able to explode without impact, specifically 14-19 seconds after it left its barrel. “This is amazing, up until now even the TNI is not equipped with weapons with such capabilities,” he said during a press conference held in Taman Ismail Marzuki, Jakarta on Tuesday, October 10.

Following a joint meeting between the Ministry of Defense, TNI, National Police, and State Intelligence Agency (BIN), the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto requested that the ammunitions be temporarily kept at the TNI Headquarters.

The ammunitions can only be used through a process that will be regulated by the government.