A low-explosive bomb exploded near Pandawa Park in Cicendo, Bandung, West Java, on Monday morning (27/02).
A man who triggered the bomb explosion has been shot by the police. The bomb exploded in a field next to Pandawa Park, located on Jalan Pandawa in Bandung, at around 10 a.m.
The suspected bomber fled to the Arjuna urban community office next door and set fire to a room on the second floor.
Police found a homemade bomb when they arrived at the scene.
“The bomber was shot at around 10.30 a.m. and was later rushed to hospital,” West Java Police spokesman Chief Comr. Yusri Yunus said as quoted by BeritaSatu.
The suspected bomber has not been identified. The police’s bomb squad is examining the crime scene to search for more explosive materials. Police said another suspect had fled the scene on a motorcycle.