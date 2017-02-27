A low-explosive bomb exploded near Pandawa Park in Cicendo, Bandung, West Java, on Monday morning (27/02).

A man who triggered the bomb explosion has been shot by the police. The bomb exploded in a field next to Pandawa Park, located on Jalan Pandawa in Bandung, at around 10 a.m.

The suspected bomber fled to the Arjuna urban community office next door and set fire to a room on the second floor.