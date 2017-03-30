Military observers and intelligence Susaningtyas Nefo Handayani Kertopati assess the potential for radical activity is real in the elections of Jakarta.

“If we talk to potential security issues from a variety of social activities that are radical, of course there are real in the elections of Jakarta,” said Susaningtyas familiarly called with Nuning, contacted in Jakarta, Monday (20/3).

Nuning said the potential of social activity that leads to a radical movement comes as the efforts of certain groups strive by all means to win elections.

“The principle of mutual advantage between the current interests is massive and structured,” explains Nuning.

She assessed the potential of this radical movement needs to be neutralized by the de-radicalization, especially in cyberspace.

Deradicalisation is an effort to neutralize radical understanding, not only for those involved in terrorism and its sympathizers but included members or groups of people who have been exposed to radical ideologies, through re-education and re-socialization and instilling multiculturalism.

While cyberspace de-radicalization is an efforts to filter information in cyberspace which is often used as a terrorist group as a campaign tool for spreading radicalization measures.

As far as now, she said, de-radicalization efforts already made by the government to stem the swift radical propaganda in cyberspace, such as monitoring up to block the radical sites and can provoke wider community.

“This blocking is intended to prevent the development of the seeds of terrorism in order to anticipate the spread of provocative information from hard-line groups in cyberspace,” she said.

On the other hand, Nuning said people also should not remain silent, especially teenagers who are often targeted by radical groups. Strengthening media literacy into efforts should be made, where people need to be given a good understanding in accessing the internet, not to be provoked by his writings and other radical content.

As for how that can be done to stem the negative content in radical media is to conduct counter propaganda on social media. Contra propaganda also serves to reverse the messages conveyed by radical propaganda.

“The contra propaganda should be considered carefully. It should do the strategic planning of counter propaganda that effective and targeted,” she said.