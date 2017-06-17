Belu district in East Nusa Tenggara, located on the border of Indonesia and Timor Leste, promotes cross-border tourism by organizing a “Wonderful Indonesia” concert in its capital city Atambua.

“The concert is scheduled for June 23. Atambua will host Mahadewi and Andmesh — artists who are also loved in Timor Leste. We expect an audience of at least 10,000, with around 3,000 tourists from Timor Leste,” he said.

Last week, the district chose its “Tourism Ambassador” and “Miss Tourism 2017.”