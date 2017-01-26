Bali Police have detained five Indonesians who were deported from Turkey for allegedly trying to join the extremist Islamic State movement in Syria.
“They are currently being questioned over the reasons for their deportation from Turkey,” Bali Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Hengky Widjaja said in Denpasar on Wednesday (25/01).
Police say the suspects – a man identified by the initials T.U.A.B. and four women N.K., N.A.A., M.S.U. and M.A.U – are residents of Cilincing in North Jakarta.
Hengky said Turkish authorities arrested the group in a sting operation at their temporary residence on Jan. 16.
They were taken to a local hospital for medical checkups following their arrest and held in jail for a week before their deportation.
The five suspects landed at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar at around 10.00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, where they were taken into custody.
Investigators say the suspects traveled to Turkey via Thailand on Aug. 15 last year.
No further details were provided.