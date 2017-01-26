Bali Police have detained five Indonesians who were deported from Turkey for allegedly trying to join the extremist Islamic State movement in Syria.

“They are currently being questioned over the reasons for their deportation from Turkey,” Bali Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Hengky Widjaja said in Denpasar on Wednesday (25/01).

Police say the suspects – a man identified by the initials T.U.A.B. and four women N.K., N.A.A., M.S.U. and M.A.U – are residents of Cilincing in North Jakarta.