Bali Police investigators on Tuesday (08/02) named Munarman, spokesman of the Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, a suspect, as he had reportedly insulted the Hindu-majority island’s tradition.

The move followed a preliminary investigation involving 26 witnesses, National Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Martinus Sitompul said.

“A summons letter and an investigation order have been sent today to Munarman, to the FPI headquarters in Petamburan, Jakarta,” he said, adding Munarman is scheduled for questioning by the Bali Police on Friday.