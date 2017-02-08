Bali Police investigators on Tuesday (08/02) named Munarman, spokesman of the Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, a suspect, as he had reportedly insulted the Hindu-majority island’s tradition.
The move followed a preliminary investigation involving 26 witnesses, National Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Martinus Sitompul said.
“A summons letter and an investigation order have been sent today to Munarman, to the FPI headquarters in Petamburan, Jakarta,” he said, adding Munarman is scheduled for questioning by the Bali Police on Friday.
In mid-January, dozens of groups in Bali filed police reports against Munarman, who told Kompas TV that the local guardian spirits, known as pecalang, have been used to attack Muslims to prevent them from performing Friday prayers.
The FPI, notorious for vigilantism since its formation in the late 1990s, has failed to establish a stronghold in Bali; the Balinese have been complaining about the group’s intolerance and called for its disbandment.