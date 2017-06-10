Traditional art performances at the festival will include Ngelawang parades, shadow puppet shows, mask dances, Gambuh dance performances and a Calonarang play. Most of them will be performed by local artists.

“The festival’s theme this year is ‘Panca Maha Bhuta,’ or the five elements of life: Pertiwi (land), Apah (water), Bayu (air), Teja (light) and Akasa (sky),” Yuniartha said.

Tourism Minister Arief Yahya has employed a new promotional strategy for the arts festival, called “POSE,” which stands for paid media, owned media, social media and [media] endorser.

“We’re doing a lot more promotion through digital media this year,” Arief said.

One of the Balinese dances to be performed at Bali Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy of the Tourism Ministry)

Mark your calendar for the following performances at the 2017 Bali Arts Festival:

Saturday, June 10: Opening ceremony at Ardha Candra, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Gemblungan Medi Dance at Kalangan Angsoka, Taman Panasar Contest at Kalangan Ratna Kanda, Ngelawang Parade at Denpasar Art Center.

Monday, June 12: Angklung orchestra at Kalangan Angsoka, Topeng Bondres Inovasi mask dance at Kalangan Ayodya, Bumbung dance at Kalangan Ratna Kanda, Ngelawang Parade at the Art Center.

Tuesday, June 13: Mandolin orchestra at Kalangan Angsoka, Barong Bangkung performance at Kalangan Ayodya, Bumbung dance at Kalangan Madya Mandala, Gong Youth Theater Troupe at Kalangan Ayodya and Gong Kebyar at Ardha Candra.

Wednesday, June 14: Bondres mask dance at Kalangan Ayodya, Taman Penasar Contest at Kalangan Ratna Kanda, screening of a documentary film at Ksirarnawa building, Prembon Klasik at Kalangan Ratna Kanda and shadow puppet performance at Gedung Kriya courtyard.

Thursday, June 15: Dance performance by elementary school students at Kalangan Angsoka, Taman Penasar Contest at Kalangan Ratna Kanda, Ngelawang Parade at Kalangan Madya Mandala and Bali Comics — collaboration by Bali’s comic artists — at Ardha Candra.

Friday, June 16: Gambuh dance performance at Kalangan Angsoka, Calonarang Ngunying, a play, at Kalangan Madya Mandala, screening of a documentary film at Ksirarnawa building and Bali Comics collaboration at Ardha Candra.

Saturday, June 17: Photography talkshow at Ksirarnawa building, Wayang Gender and Topeng Bondres contests at Kalangan Ayodya, Bumbung dance at Kalangan Madya Mandala and Gong Kebyar parade at Ardha Candra’s open stage.