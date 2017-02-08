The provincial department for livestock and animal health in Bali has urged the island’s tourism industry to divert its corporate social funds toward street dogs population control.

“We’ve been continuously faced by the problem of rabies, which is common in stray dogs,” head of livestock and animal health department, Putu Sumantra, told Antara news agency on Tuesday (07/02).

According to Putu, an effective method is sterilization. Other methods have proven unsuccessful.