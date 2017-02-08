The provincial department for livestock and animal health in Bali has urged the island’s tourism industry to divert its corporate social funds toward street dogs population control.
“We’ve been continuously faced by the problem of rabies, which is common in stray dogs,” head of livestock and animal health department, Putu Sumantra, told Antara news agency on Tuesday (07/02).
According to Putu, an effective method is sterilization. Other methods have proven unsuccessful.
“With the tourism industry involvement, we expect our efforts to be more effective,” he said.
Putu added that the efforts also require cooperation with local NGOs and the Indonesian Veterinary Medical Association (PDHI).
Eradication of rabies has been difficult as the number of stray dogs on the island is increasing.
“Last year, 465,000 dogs received vaccines, but there is no use of giving vaccines to dogs which are already ill,” he said.
Ill animals had to be put to sleep.