Balenciaga’s former casting agents are hitting back after accusations that they were abusing models during screenings.

Earlier this week, casting director James Scully called out agents Maida Gregori Boina and Rami Fernandes for making 150 models “wait in a stairwell, told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen, and not to leave.” He also called Maida and Rami “serial abusers” as they’ve allegedly done this multiple times.

“What Maida and Rami did, they have been doing for a long time,” James tells Business of Fashion. “They are the king and queen of abuse. I’ve heard stories from girls who were left waiting for so long without food or water that they ordered a pizza, and Maida came out and started shouting at them and calling them pigs.”

Last December, James said during Business of Fashion’s annual gathering VOICES that the next time he saw any evidence of bullying in the fashion industry, he will expose it on social media.