“Max’s” consists of three different variants: a 2014 shiraz, a 2014 cabernet sauvignon-shiraz blend and a 2014 cabernet sauvignon. The red wine of each variant has undergone a year-long aging process in France in wooden barrels made from a blend of American and French oak.

Dowling said that every bottle in “Max’s” offers a contemporary wine taste.

“The wine is wrapped with the taste of fruits and tannin, creating a delicate and sweet flavor,” he said.

The 2014 shiraz presents the tastes of shiraz fruit with a hint of chocolate, grounded coffee beans and tannin.

The 2014 shiraz cabernet carries a fusion of berries and herb flavors, creating a unique taste that grows in intensity and gets stronger when it runs through the throat.

The 2014 cabernet sauvignon offers a stronger wine character because it is rich in tannin and the sourness has a slight accent of fruit flavors.

All variants are marketed to a younger generation of wine drinkers looking for authentic stories and approachable wine styles to enjoy now.

Established in 1844, Penfolds is one of the oldest wineries in Australia with expertise in single and multiregional blending.

Born in 1915, Schubert was a prominent figure in the Australian wine industry. An obituary of Schubert on The Independent noted that his Grange Hermitage wine — which took three years to develop — won 50 gold medals. Following his award-winning wine collection, Schubert was then given the responsibility to restructure the production in Penfolds by introducing more carbenet sauvignon and installing proper fermentation.

He received the Medal of Australia in 1984 for his contribution to the Australian wine industry. He was named Man of the Year by Decanter magazine in 1988. In 1991, three years before he passed away, Schubert was awarded Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Penfolds’ “Max’s” is now available at Altitude, Proof, Bottle Wine & Spirits across Jakarta and soon at various Red & White outlets. Prices start at Rp 1 million ($75).