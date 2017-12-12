Australian still view Bali as favourite tourists destination

MELBOURNE — Bali still be a favourite destination for many foreign tourists, especially from Australia. Many of them considered the so-called Island of the Gods as second home.

“Australia is still become of of extra ordinary market for Indonesia tourism as 90 percent its citizens travel to Bali,” said Country Manager Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer (VITO), Emil Hardy Ridwan in Melbourne, on Monday (December 11).

He said, there are top three travel destinations for Australians. First to New Zealand, second to Bali, and on the third is to the United States (US). However, many of Australians visit New Zealand for visiting family and relatives tourism. “So for tourism purposes, Bali is still their main favourite destination,” Emil added.

Emil explained many of Australians didn’t worry when Mount Agung erupted on November 25-29 in Bali. At that time, Ngurah Rai International Airport also was closed due to the mount’s volcanic activity increased.

“Many Australians, especially those who are young and independent travel, are indifferent. Only several citizens in that country who postponed their visit to Bali,” Emil explained.

Meanwhile, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) reported the volcanic activity on Mount Agung may decrease. The volcano had spewed the middle-pressure white smokes which rose by 300 to 1.500 meters for 17 times.

Those activities have indicated that the number of lava flowing to the crater may drop. However, PVMBG still need to observe more the amount of ashes spewed form the crater, as well as the number of tremors recorded by the seismograph before degrade the alert status of Mount Agung.