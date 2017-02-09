Australia said on Wednesday (08/02) it would consider recommendations from its security law watchdog to do away with rules allowing for indefinite detention for terror-related convictions, which the agency said was “a step too far”.

Australia has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014, after having suffered several “lone wolf” assaults, including a cafe siege in Sydney, in which two hostages and the gunman were killed.

Last July, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the government would indefinitely detain those convicted of terrorism-related charges if it felt they posed a danger to society if they were to be released.