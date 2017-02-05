Australia’s resources minister said the government is considering providing public funds for the construction of new “clean coal” power stations in the country’s north, The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday (04/02).

Matthew Canavan said he was open to using some of the A$5 billion ($3.84 billion) Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund (NAIF) to help build new high-efficiency coal-fired power plants in the state of Queensland and had already received interest from a number of parties, including from abroad.

“The NAIF is already looking at some renewable energy options in the north and investments in renewables will be an important part of our energy mix,” he told a business meeting in the Queensland town of Mackay on Friday.