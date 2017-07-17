Australia on Sunday (16/07) called for China to lift curbs on the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died of liver cancer in custody last week.

Liu Xiaobo, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for “inciting subversion of state power” after he helped write a petition known as “Charter 08” calling for sweeping political reforms in China.

His wife, Liu Xia, was at the hospital as his health deteriorated over the past couple of weeks, but has been under effective house arrest since her husband won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.