Australia said on Friday (03/03) it will offer the world’s first university course to train intelligence analysts to fight cyber crime, prompted by innovative methods of money transfer among organized crime and militant groups.

The measure expands on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s attempts to ratchet up policing of money transfers amid concerns that organized crime and militant groups are using technology such as the “dark web” and so-called cryptocurrencies to make their payments hard to trace.

In the past year, Turnbull has expanded the role of the money-tracking agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, or Austrac, and agreed to share financial crime intelligence with China.