At Least 1,300 Evacuated, 380 Homes Damaged in West Java Landslides

At least 1,300 residents have been evacuated and 380 homes damaged after landslides hit villages in the West Java district of Cianjur last weekend, an official said on Tuesday (03/10). No casualties were reported.

Cianjur administration on Sunday declared a week-long state of emergency in the area. The landslides also damaged three schools, 14 mosques, three irrigation channels and roads in five villages.

Local administration officials, security officers and volunteers are working together to provide food and shelters for the evacuees, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said in a statement.