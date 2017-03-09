Integrated public spaces in Central Jakarta will be designed as spaces for residents to engage with art and culture, an official has said.

Central Jakarta deputy mayor Bayu Meghantara said the municipality had opened several child-friendly integrated public spaces (RPTRA) across the municipality as art and cultural development centers.

“We have scheduled some art activities such as dancing, drawing and marawis [traditional percussion ensemble] in 29 RPTRAs,” Bayu said as quoted by beritajakarta.com on Wednesday. “We will organize and facilitate [art] activities that residents desired.”

He added that more art activities could be added to the public spaces if residents demanded more and different kinds of activities. “This way, the function of RPTRAs as community centers can be achieved as residents would socialize with each other through the activities.”