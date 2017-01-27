Indonesian Military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo has vowed that the Army will remain neutral during next month’s regional elections.
The military, according to Gatot, will not support any candidate.
“I request that the media report to us if a member of the military is found to show his support [for any of the candidates]. [Tell us] their names, ranks, places and what they did. We will swiftly react,” Gatot said in Jakarta on Thursday (26/01).
The general added that the military will only assist the police in safeguarding the election process in their duty to maintain security and peace.
“The regional elections are held in many regions, the police are running out of manpower. We provide assistance to secure [the process], not to choose the winners,” Gatot said.
Military intelligence officials will also be deployed to observe the elections and submit their findings to the police, he added.
Earlier, Gatot said he is ready to impose sanctions on members of the military who show their support for any of the candidates.