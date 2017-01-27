Indonesian Military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo has vowed that the Army will remain neutral during next month’s regional elections.

The military, according to Gatot, will not support any candidate.

“I request that the media report to us if a member of the military is found to show his support [for any of the candidates]. [Tell us] their names, ranks, places and what they did. We will swiftly react,” Gatot said in Jakarta on Thursday (26/01).