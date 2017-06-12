Some parts of northern China’s Inner Mongolia have fabricated fiscal data, China’s anticorruption agency said, making it the third Chinese region exposed for data falsification after the rust-belt provinces of Liaoning and Jilin.

The latest finding will bolster long-existing skepticism about the reliability of Chinese economic data, reflects local governments’ penchant for inflating statistics amid a protracted slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

In a summary of its findings from an inspection tour of eight provinces and government institutions, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Sunday (11/06) that “some places” in the autonomous region had faked data.