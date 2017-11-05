Anies Baswedan Receives Imam of New York Islamic Center

New Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan met with Syamsi Ali, Imam (Islamic leadership position) of New York’s Islamic Center, at the Jakarta City hall, Friday.

“We have a guest, Syamsi Ali from the Islamic Center of New York, who will be one of Indonesia’s envoys in the interfaith dialogue, and we are lucky the Imam could come here,” Anies remarked.

In the meantime, Syamsi Ali revealed that Governor Anies was someone who was inclusive and embraced all.

“As a priest who makes inter-religious dialogue a priority, I have come here for friendship and to become a motivator,” Ali disclosed, adding that Anies was a model of example in many ways.

In today’s world, there is inter-dependence in social life. “We must often maintain relationships,” the Imam said.

“We must make efforts to achieve common success in the future,” he stressed. Ali was confident that Governor.

