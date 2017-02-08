The performance of traditional Indonesian dances and Sundanese musical instrument known as angklung enthralled the visitors at the 2017 One World Festival in Osaka.

“Indonesia`s Consulate General in Osaka, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Garuda Indonesia, participated in the One World Festival and set up an Indonesian booth in an attempt to promote tourism,” according to a press statement of Indonesias Consulate General in Osaka received on Tuesday.

During the festival, the Ministry of Tourism organized Legong, Zapin, Kembang Jakarta, and Jejer Banyuwangi dances as well as Riau`s traditional song, Zapin.

Meanwhile, Japanese people played several Japanese and Indonesian songs, including Bengawan Solo and Indonesia Pusaka, on the angklung.

One World Festival is one of the biggest annual events in Osaka aimed at improving the understanding of Japans culture and foreign communities in the country as well as the role of Japanese institutions abroad, especially in the areas of development, peace, and nature conservation.

The festival comprises exhibitions, workshops, and a stage featuring dance, music, and cultures of various countries.

The exhibition, held on February 4-5, 2017, featured some 150 booths of various institutions.