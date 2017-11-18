Amman Mineral Says Smelter Development on Schedule

Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara, the gold mining subsidiary of Medco Energi Indonesia, said its $1 billion smelter development in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, is progressing according to plan.

The comment followed an earlier report that suggested the company’s smelter location did not comply with the region’s spatial plan.

“Everything related to the smelter development plan is currently being implemented in accordance with the work plan and the regulation,” Amman spokesman Rubi Purnomo said on Friday (17/11).

Bambang Susigit, director of mineral development at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, also said his office has yet to receive any notification regarding the spatial plan issues. “There is no information like that. Amman has starter leveling the land two months ago,” Bambang said. Progress in Amman’s smelter development is crucial for the company to secure an extension of its ore export permits, which will expire in February. The company currently has permits to export 675,000 metric tons of gold and copper concentrate.