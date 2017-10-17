Amid KPK vs DPR Dispute, Police Press Ahead With Antigraft Unit Plan

Details on what is called the Special Anticorruption Detachment (Densus Tipikor) and how it would work with the independent KPK and the Attorney General’s Office remain unclear.

The police’s special unit could involve AGO prosecutors and operate under a “collective-collegial” leadership, National Police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian said after Monday’s hearing with lawmakers and KPK officials.

Another option is that the special unit would be fully under the National Police, if the AGO establishes a “parallel” antigraft unit, he said.

“It is hoped there will be no more cases going back and forth,” Tito told reporters at the House of Representatives.

The proposal for the establishment of Densus Tipikor comes amid an ongoing inquiry by lawmakers into the KPK, which critics say is nothing more than yet another attempt to weaken the antigraft body.

A special committee of lawmakers responsible for the inquiry has recently came up with a recommendation that the KPK should have a more supervisory function.

“The police and the AGO should establish special anticorruption units respectively, with the KPK supervising and coordinating them,” lawmaker Benny K. Harman said during the hearing.

The police’s special antigraft body is expected to be manned by 3,500 officers in 33 units across Indonesia. Tito said its establishment could cost up to Rp 2.6 trillion ($192.6 million).