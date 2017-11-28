AHY Denies Replacing Khofifah Indar Parawansa as Minister of Social Affairs

JAKARTA — Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), the eldest son of Democratic Party (Partai Demokrat) chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), is rumored to be in line for the post of Minister of Social Affairs.

This post will be empty once Khofifah Indar Parawansa engages in the East Java gubernatorial race along with her partner, Emil Dardak, Regent of Trenggalek. In responding to the rumor, AHY said the issue was completely untrue. He said there were no talks between President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo and the Democratic Party.

“Who is offering the position? ” Agus asked a journalist during a seminar at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, on Monday (11/27/2017).

But he considered it was natural for rumors related to him to rise to the surface, particularly after SBY had a meeting with President Jokowi.

“Okay, I monitor there is speculation here and there, in politics if there is a meeting between political figures, between the political elite, then maybe the assumption is there is a separate offer for a position or role,” said the former Jakarta governor candidate.

Meanwhile, AHY assessed that his meeting with President Jokowi was only a matter of maintaining good relations.

“No, I never get the offer or the discussion directly. If there were anyone talking about it to other people, I do not know. I personally never talked about it with anyone,” he added.