Ahok Refuses Offering to Become Political Party Cadre

JAKARTA — Chairman of the faction of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI Perjuangan/PDIP) of Jakarta Regional People’s Representative Council (DPRD) Gembong Warsono said former governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok, did not want to join the political party. The same attitude he has shown when he got an offer to join the PDI Perjuangan.

According to Gembong, many times he had heard Ahok’s reluctance to join the party when he visited Ahok in Detention Center of Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) Headquarters. “He already does not want to join the Political Parties,” said Gembong, in Jakarta, not long ago.

Gembong explained actually PDIP of Jakarta really hopes Ahok rejoins the political world. Moreover, ahead of the political year Gembong believed the big name of Ahok could boost PDI Perjuangan electability. “But yes it seems he did not want anymore. We’ll see it later,” said Gembong as reported by jpnn.