Ahok Not Transferred Following Prison Riot

Former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, or better known as Ahok, was not affected by the prison riot that broke out at the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) Detention Center on Friday, November 10.

“The riot took place in a different block,” Ahok’s lawyer I Wayan Sudirta explained, on Sunday, November 12. He continued to explain that Ahok was reading and writing at the time of the incident which was located in a different cell block.

I Wayan said that the security system at the detention center is unbelievably up to par. Prison staff members handled the riot that took place in the terrorist detainee’s special block.

The condition currently is considered to be secure. Ahok, according to Wayan, there is no information regarding a plan to evacuate Ahok or any other detainees to another prison. The riot was sparked by an inmate’s refusal to be checked by a prison guard and continued to provoke the riot that took place at the Brimob detention center.