Deputy Governor Djarot said Jakarta’s city planning depends highly on a reformed bureaucracy to ensure it is implemented properly.

“City planning, the quality of our human resources, economic development — everything relies on a well-functioning bureaucracy,” Djarot said during a campaign event in Pancoran, South Jakarta, on Thursday.

“If you want change, you have to change the mentality of the bureaucracy first,” he added.

One of the most important bureaucratic reforms the Ahok-Djarot government has pushed for while in power is stamping out corruption, one of them by introducing cashless transaction for every development or activity project in Jakarta.

Ahok-Djarot to “test” the other candidates

Meanwhile, Ahok-Djarot campaign team coordinator Merry Hotma said they already have a set of new programs at the ready, to be implemented if they get re-elected.

“Ahok has fixed up the system and will implement it when he [wins the election and] becomes governor again,” Merry said.

In Friday’s debate, Merry claimed Ahok or Djarot will refrain from “attacking” the other candidates — Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and his running mate Sylviana Murni and former education minister Anies Baswedan and his running mate, businessman Sandiaga Uno.

According to Merry, Ahok and Djarot will instead “test” the programs prepared by their rivals.

“And if they ask a lot of questiones to Ahok, that’s okay, that’s only to be expected,” Merry said.

The Jakarta Election Commission (KPUD) will hold the two-hour debate at the Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta. The debate moderator — replacing the highly praised Ira Koesno in the first one — will be Tina Talisa, a TV news anchor.

Tonight’s debate will be divided into six rounds, similar to the previous one on Jan. 13.