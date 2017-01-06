President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has not indicated when suspended joint military operations with Australia will resume, but is confident the two neighbors will move on from the controversy.

“Let the problems be cleared out. This issue, although only on an operational level, is a matter of principle,” Jokowi said in Jakarta on Thursday (05/01).

The president received reports from Indonesian Military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo regarding the alleged offense, which led to the temporary suspension of military partnerships with Australia.