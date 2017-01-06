President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has not indicated when suspended joint military operations with Australia will resume, but is confident the two neighbors will move on from the controversy.
“Let the problems be cleared out. This issue, although only on an operational level, is a matter of principle,” Jokowi said in Jakarta on Thursday (05/01).
The president received reports from Indonesian Military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo regarding the alleged offense, which led to the temporary suspension of military partnerships with Australia.
“Indonesia-Australia had agreed to respect each other and not interfere with domestic issues. I think we have agreed on that,” the president said.
However, the president assured that bilateral relations between the two remain normal.
“I think our relations with Australia are still in good condition. Maybe this needs to be implemented at an operational level to avoid heated situations,” Jokowi claimed.