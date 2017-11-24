189 Countries Discuss the World Economy in Bali 2018

Jakarta — Task Force Head of IMF-World Bank (WB) Annual Meeting 2018 BI Peter Jacobs stated that hundreds of countries will discuss the world economy in Indonesia. “There are as many as 189 countries that will discuss the world economy in Bali in 2018,” said Peter in the Regional Journalists Meeting 2017 in Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2017)

He said the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 is planned from October 9-14, 2018, but the official meeting itself takes place from 12-14 October 2018. Participants are currently enrolled for a worldwide meeting of all the forthcoming finance ministers and central bank governors, totaling 17,000 delegates. The number will continue to increase in the future.

“The information I get from World Bank already has 17,000 registered delegates,” he said. Peter added that the meeting will be attended by 189 countries that will positively impact various sectors including investment, tourism, trade, employment and others.

Indonesia was selected as host of the IMF-WB AM 2018 after going through a number of stages with the last beating Egypt and Senegal. For ASEAN, Indonesia became the fourth country to host, after the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

Later, the meeting will be maximized so as to achieve the greatest impact, by promoting the potential and excellence of Indonesia from various sectors such as technology-based economy, inclusive finance, tourism, investment, to women’s empowerment.