She added that the Indonesian community has played an important role in the development of New Caledonia.

Laborers from Java came to New Caledonia following “Koeli Ordonantie” ordinance from 1880, which was meant to provide workforce on plantations administrated by the Dutch colonial government. France, which occupied New Caledonia, requested workers for coffee plantations and nickel mines.

The labor migrations continued until 1948, when the number of workers reached 19,500 people. When Indonesia gained independence, many of them returned to their homeland. Those who remained continued to live in the territory and integrated with the local communities.

To commemorate the anniversary, New Caledonia’s politicians and government officials participated a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vallon Du Gaz memorial.

The Association of Indonesian Descendants in New Caledonia held an additional commemoration in Paita, 30 kilometers from Noumea, which is home to the Indonesian diaspora.

“Even though most of the Indonesian descendants here can’t speak Indonesian language, deep inside they still uphold Indonesian values that have been passed to them from their elders,” said Thierry Timan, the association’s chairman.

The arrival of Indonesians to New Caledonia has been observed annually since 1996.

“Hopefully, the young members of the diaspora will be motivated to proceed with the spirit of the generations before them and will play an active role in supporting the relations between Indonesia and New Caledonia,” Indonesian Consul General in Noumea, Widyarka Ryananta, said in a statement.

According to Widyarka, there are nearly 7,000 Indonesian descendants in the territory. Most of them cannot speak Indonesian, but are fluent in Javanese.

New Caledonia has a population of 268,767.