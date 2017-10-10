12 Hectares of Forest on Mount Rinjani Burning

Around 12 hectares of forest at the Mount Rinjani National Park in Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, were reportedly burning on Monday.

Mount Rinjani National Park director Agus Budi Santosa said Tuesday that fire zones were detected in Telaga Hill in Lawang Sembalun Village.

Agus said that the efforts to extinguish fore were started at 2 pm Central Indonesia Time involving the National Park Center, military and police personnel, a disaster mitigation team, and locals.

He said that fire almost spread to residential complexes but the joint team managed to put it out.

Agus said that the cause of the fire is still being investigated. “Fire allegedly started from the uncontrolled burning of a plantation area,” he said.