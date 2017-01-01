Trending Now
NU warns of the spread of hatred, radicalism on social media
Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) has urged the public to be cautious with news from social media because some information circulating on the internet...
Indonesia still waiting for trump`s policies, minister says
Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi said the government is still waiting for the policies to be implemented by US President-elect Donald Trump...
Islamic State: Khatiba Gonggong Rebus member arrested in Batam internet cafe
In a raid at an internet café in Batam, Riau Islands, the National Police's counter terrorism unit has arrested an alleged member of a...
Innovative versus Derivative Thinking
I’d like to discuss a concept with you that receives very little attention, yet affects our everyday lives in a dramatic fashion. I’m referring...
5 Reasons Why Trump Will Win
Friends: I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but I gave it to you straight last summer when I told you that...
Zimbabwe war veterans end backing for Robert Mugabe
Zimbabwe's war veterans' association, which has played a key and sometimes violent role in supporting President Robert Mugabe, has released a statement withdrawing its...
Bali bombing: Mastermind Hambali makes first public appearance at Gitmo
WASHINGTON - An Indonesian man accused of ties to extremist groups and held for 13 years by the CIA and the U.S. military, appeared...
Greenpeace: Green Tyranny faces Organized Crime Lawsuit
In what might feel like a cosmic karma turn of events, Green bully Greenpeace, the patriarch of environmental NGOs (ENGOs), was slapped with a...
US election: Trump ‘encourages Russia to hack Clinton emails’
Donald Trump has "actively encouraged" foreign powers to hack his presidential rival Hillary Clinton, her camp says. Mrs Clinton did not hand over 30,000 emails...
Malaysia: The new game for Najib Razak
Weaker men falter. But not Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak. Najib has shown some mettle. The PM has faced the toughest storm of his political...
