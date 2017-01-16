Politics
More
Why Has Policing of Religious Intolerance Failed?
With religious intolerance on the rise, we have been confronted with a question as to why the police fail to act against hard-line groups...
Trump’s Cabinet Picks Offer Thoughts on Immigration Policy
The three men who could have the most power over the immediate future of immigrants and refugees in the United States testified before the...
Asia
World
Facebook, Twitter and Google sued by Family of student killed in Paris attacks
The family of a California design student killed in November’s terror attacks in Paris have sued Twitter Inc, Google and Facebook Inc, claiming the...
Attack on Nice: Five held by French police
Five people believed to be linked to the man who killed 84 people in Nice are in police custody, the Paris prosecutor's office says. Three...
Philippine Leader Duterte Says U.S. Special Forces ‘Have to Go’
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called for the withdrawal of U.S. military from a restive southern island on Monday, fearing an American troop presence could...
Thailand: New king by 1 December
THAI officials are preparing to install Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn as the nation’s new king this Dec 1, according to senior military sources. International newswire...
Shooting in French City of Marseille Leaves Two People Dead
A total of two people were shot dead in the Chartreux district of the French city of Marseille while allegedly settling scores, local media reported on Sunday. The two victims...
India Arrests Six Suspected of Plotting Islamic State Attacks
Indian police have arrested six members of an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of plotting attacks on key figures and public places during the Hindu...
Trump: Paul Manafort resigns from Trump campaign
Paul Manafort on Friday resigned as Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, after the Republican presidential nominee earlier this week announced a new leadership structure for...
Bangladesh Executes Last Prominent Jamaat Leader
Bangladesh has executed a wealthy tycoon and top financial backer of its largest opposition party after his family paid him a final visit. Mir Quasem...
