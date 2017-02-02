Trending Now
Indonesia: Minister discusses with Facebook to Curb Hoaxes
Communications and Information Minister Rudiantara is slated to discuss solutions to curb the dissemination of hoaxes and false news circulating via Facebook with leaders...
Waste-to-Energy: A Permanent Solution to Indonesia’s Garbage Problem?
Achieving an environmentally sound, energy independent Indonesia is proving to be more difficult than thought. Some may think the problem lies in this country’s...
World
Turkey coup attempt: Crackdown toll passes 50,000
More than 50,000 people have been rounded up, sacked or suspended from their jobs by Turkey's government in the wake of last week's failed...
Imports from China increase trade deficit
The U.S. trade deficit climbed in May as a surge in imports of Chinese-made cell phones and computers pushed the politically sensitive imbalance with...
Mother of US Muslim soldier hits back at Trump over speech silence
The mother of a dead US Muslim soldier has hit back at presidential hopeful Donald Trump for questioning her silence during a speech by...
Nato leaders look for reassurance after Brexit at Warsaw summit
Nato leaders will fly into Warsaw for a two-day summit with the hope of steadying nerves following the UK’s vote to leave the EU...
Binyamin Netanyahu visits scene of brother’s 1976 Entebbe airport death
Binyamin Netanyahu has made an emotionally charged visit to Uganda’s Entebbe airport, where his brother Yonatan was killed 40 years ago leading a daring...
Istanbul Ataturk airport attack: Deaths rise to 41 as Turkey mourns
Three attackers arrived in a taxi and began firing at the terminal entrance late on Tuesday. They blew themselves up after police fired back. Officials...
Syria: How much longer?
Images of a five year old Syrian boy - covered in dust and blood after being plucked from a bombed-out building - have gone...
US election: Donald Trump promises a ‘safer’ America
Donald Trump has vowed to tackle multiple threats facing the US, in his speech in Cleveland, Ohio accepting the Republican presidential nomination. "The crime and...
Most commented
MUST WATCH
Kygo & Robin Schulz & Avicii Style Mix 2017 Christmas Mix Best Of Deep Tropical House Vocal Chill
01:00:04
Best Remixes Of Popular Songs 2016 | Party Club Remix Dance Music Mix | Melbourne Bounce Charts
01:15:36
Summer Beach Mix 2016 - Best Of Deep House Sessions Music 2016 Chill Out Mix by Drop G
01:11:21
The Norway Attacks
43:30
Summer Paradise 2016 - Best Of Tropical Deep House Music Chill Out - Mix By Regard #1
01:13:27
Crackling Fireplace with Thunder, Rain and Howling Wind Sounds (HD)
03:30:00
FRONTLINE American Terrorist Documentary 2015
01:23:49
The Fall of Mosul (2016) FULL DOCUMENTARY HD
01:23:58
The 9/11 Decade - The Intelligence War
47:13
Manhunt: The Search for Bin Laden 2013 HD (HBO Full Documentary)
01:42:22
Three Days That Shook Paris
58:01
Deep Of The Day Mix 2016 - Best Of Deep House Sessions Music 2016 Chill Out Mix by Drop G
01:05:40
New Kygo Mix 2017 Tropical House Mix 2017 Tropical House Music Mix Summer 2017
01:16:02
Terror in Mumbai
01:04:27
15 Years of Terror Documentary Usa Nova 2016
53:40