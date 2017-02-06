Trending Now
‘Don’t Turn Mosque Into Political Stage’: Muslim Scholar
Muslim scholar Komaruddin Hidayat said on Saturday (04/02) mosques in Indonesia should provide a guideline on content of sermons to avoid the prayer house...
Trump – US Will Win Appeal of Judge’s Travel Ban Order
President Donald Trump said the Justice Department will win an appeal filed late Saturday of a judge's order lifting a travel ban he had...
War Hawks Are Sensing an Opening in Syria
In the 48 hours since the administration cut off bilateral talks with the Russians over the war in Syria, the tide has turned toward...
Indonesia: VP blames foreign countries for destroying forests
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla has blamed foreign countries for destroying Indonesia's forests, and wants them to pay to help restore the damaged land. "What...
An Open Letter to President Trump
As America’s 45th president, you will become the leader of the free world, manage the world’s largest economy, command the world’s most powerful military,...
Op-Ed: Questioning our pride as a democratic, tolerant and peaceful nation
We have long prided ourselves as the world’s third largest democracy after India and the US, and the country with the world’s largest Muslim...
Najib: How Much Longer Can He Hold On?
It may finally seem like the last straw is being reached as far as the reign of current PM Najib Razak is concerned, with...
Newspaper Building in Munich Evacuated After Reports of Shooting
Police have evacuated the offices of the Munich newspaper Abendzeitung after reports of a shooting in the building's courtyard, according to German newspaper Merkur. The...
Somalia attack: ‘Ex-MP’ was Mogadishu suicide bomber
An ex-MP was one of two suicide car bombers who carried out Tuesday's deadly attacks in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, militants have said. Salah Nuh Ismail,...
James Mattis: Readiness Vs Offset
If the initial reports about his first day in office are anything to go by, new US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is living...
