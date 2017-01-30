Politics
Court to Soon Announce Graft-Tainted Judicial Review Result
The Constitutional Court (MK) will announce on Feb. 7 its ruling of a judicial review request on Law No. 41/2014 on animal husbandry and...
The Gambia: President Adama Barrow Pledges Reforms
New president says he will require complete financial transparency from the ministers he chooses for his government. Adama Barrow, The Gambia's new president, has vowed...
Three Injured in Terror Attack against Swiss Mosque
Three people were injured when a man stormed into a Zurich mosque and opened fire on people at prayer, police said. Two of the three...
US and EU conservation funds failing to protect trees or people, claims report
Up to $500m (£346m) spent by the US, EU and other donors to protect the world’s second largest swath of rainforest has failed –...
Copper eyes biggest weekly rally in 35 years as demand view shifts
London copper was on track for its biggest weekly rally in over 35 years on Friday as hopes of U.S. infrastructure spending on Donald...
Moroccan King Announces Rabat’s Intention to Return to African Union
Moroccan King Mohammed IV announced Rabat's intention to return to the African Union it left in 1984, local media reported on Sunday. "It took much...
Objective: Mosul
With the Islamic State (ISIS) having lost more than 40 percent of its territory in Iraq since its height of control in January 2015,...
No peace for Greenpeace
In December, Greenpeace urged the federal government to investigate oil companies and organizations that dispute the risks of climate change under the federal Racketeer...
Challenges for the new head of State Intelligence
The House of Representatives unanimously approved Thursday President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s nomination of National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Budi Gunawan as the National...
Turkey coup attempt: Erdogan ‘snatch squad’ soldiers captured
Turkey says it has captured all but one of the soldiers who are accused of trying to seize the president during the failed coup. Special...
