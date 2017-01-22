Trending Now
Trump, in Oval Office, Signs First Order on Obamacare
President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday (20/01), heading into the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade to direct agencies...
Leonardo DiCaprio Leads the Pack of Hollywood Climate Puppets
Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” As the high-pitched whining noise...
150,000 People Expected to Pack Istiqlal Mosque for Eid Prayer
Head of Protocol Division of Istiqlal Mosque Abdul Salam Abu Hurairah estimated that around 150,000 people are expected to flock to the Mosque, to...
Elder Ex-President Bush Recovering in Hospital After Breathing Problems
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston since the weekend after he experienced a shortness of breath, a family spokesman...
Merkel Endorses Burka Ban
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the wearing of full-faced veils should be prohibited in the country "wherever it is legally possible". At a meeting...
Brexit: Theresa May warns of economic ‘trouble’
President Barack Obama has warned Prime Minister Theresa May that the US will not prioritise a making a UK trade deal when the UK...
Erdogan, world leaders condemn Ataturk Airport attack
Politicians around the world have expressed shock and condemnation after three suicide bombers attacked Istanbul's largest airport, killing at least 36 people and wounding many more. Turkish...
ISIS’s second-in-command hid in Syria for months. The day he stepped out, the U.S....
For a man given to fiery rhetoric and long-winded sermons, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani became oddly quiet during his last summer as the chief spokesman...
Trump insists ‘Obama is founder of IS’
Republican Donald Trump has described US President Barack Obama as the "founder" of the Islamic State group. "They honour President Obama," he told a rally...
Pulp and paper supplier denies draining peat on island near Singapore
NASA satellite detected 140 hotspots in West Kalimantan on Monday as smallholders in the province continued to burn land for agriculture, Indonesia’s disaster management...
