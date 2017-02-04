Trending Now
Politics
Trump: Nothing ‘Off the Table’ in Responding to Iran’s Missile Launch
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has been "formally put on notice" for its ballistic missile launch, and warned that "nothing is...
FPI’s Rizieq Shihab Not Criminalized: Police
The police say Rizieq Shihab, the leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, is not being treated as a criminal, but is involved in a series...
Asia
World
Indonesia accuses Pacific countries of interference
Indonesia has accused a number of Pacific Islands countries of interfering in its domestic matters regarding West Papua at the United Nations. The accusation during...
US Start-Up Geofeedia ‘Allowed Police to Track Protesters’
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Chicago-based Geofeedia had allowed police to "sneak in through a side door" to monitor protests. Geofeedia said it...
At Paris Meeting, Major Powers to Warn Trump Over Middle East Peace
Major powers will send a message to United States President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (15/01) that a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians is...
Donald Trump First 100 Days Plan
At the end of October, Donald Trump spoke in Gettysburg, Pa., and released a plan for his first 100 days in office. The plan (below)...
Turkey coup attempt: Crackdown toll passes 50,000
More than 50,000 people have been rounded up, sacked or suspended from their jobs by Turkey's government in the wake of last week's failed...
Interest rates may be cut to new low
The Bank of England could make the first cut to UK interest rates in more than seven years on Thursday. Mark Carney, the Bank governor,...
Malaysia: The new game for Najib Razak
Weaker men falter. But not Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak. Najib has shown some mettle. The PM has faced the toughest storm of his political...
Gambia opposition leader Ousainou Darboe jailed
The Gambia's opposition leader Ousainou Darboe and 18 others have been jailed for three years for taking part in an unauthorised demonstration. In April, they...
Most commented
MUST WATCH
